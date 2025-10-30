Previous
Trick or Tooth by gardenfolk
Photo 3085

Trick or Tooth

Be true to your teeth and
they won’t be false to you.
…Author Unknown

Not my Halloween pumpkin but I thought it was a cute idea. I sent it to my dentist friend.
30th October 2025 30th Oct 25

ace
@gardenfolk
@gardenfolk
Corinne ace
Wow !
November 1st, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Funny
November 1st, 2025  
4rky ace
😂
November 1st, 2025  
