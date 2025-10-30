Sign up
Photo 3085
Trick or Tooth
Be true to your teeth and
they won’t be false to you.
…Author Unknown
Not my Halloween pumpkin but I thought it was a cute idea. I sent it to my dentist friend.
30th October 2025
30th Oct 25
3
3
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
Tags
teeth
,
decoration
,
halloween
,
pumpkin
Corinne
ace
Wow !
November 1st, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Funny
November 1st, 2025
4rky
ace
😂
November 1st, 2025
