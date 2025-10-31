Previous
Halloween Decorations by gardenfolk
Halloween Decorations

If I wait until Halloween,
all the dust and cobwebs
in my house will become
Halloween decorations.
…Author Unknown

Happy Halloween! This is how my neighbor decorated their garage door…Spooky! I think it is some kind of film or banner.
Horrifying !!!
November 1st, 2025  
4rky ace
Terrifying!!! 😮
November 1st, 2025  
