The World Series by gardenfolk
Photo 3087

The World Series

The best possible thing
in baseball is winning
The World Series.
The second best thing is
losing The World Series.
…Tommy Lasorda

I really did not think the Los Angeles Dodgers were going to pull out a win in the World Series. It was a nail biter and went 7 games as well as overtime to 11 innings. It could not have been any closer of a match up.

Though I grew up a Dodgers fan, I feel bad for the Toronto Blue Jays. My grand boys were even cheering for the Blue Jays because the San Francisco Giants were not in it. I am so sorry Heather @365projectorgheatherb

Above is a photo of my sterling silver baseball charm bracelet. I have both the Dodgers and the Giants featured. I grew up in Southern California and went to many, many Dodger games in my teens and early 20’s. I now live in Northern California and have only gone to two Giants games in 42 years but have watched a lot on TV. My son says I need to choose one team but I cannot. They are both California teams.
