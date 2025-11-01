The best possible thing
in baseball is winning
The World Series.
The second best thing is
losing The World Series.
…Tommy Lasorda
I really did not think the Los Angeles Dodgers were going to pull out a win in the World Series. It was a nail biter and went 7 games as well as overtime to 11 innings. It could not have been any closer of a match up.
Though I grew up a Dodgers fan, I feel bad for the Toronto Blue Jays. My grand boys were even cheering for the Blue Jays because the San Francisco Giants were not in it. I am so sorry Heather @365projectorgheatherb
Above is a photo of my sterling silver baseball charm bracelet. I have both the Dodgers and the Giants featured. I grew up in Southern California and went to many, many Dodger games in my teens and early 20’s. I now live in Northern California and have only gone to two Giants games in 42 years but have watched a lot on TV. My son says I need to choose one team but I cannot. They are both California teams.