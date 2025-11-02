Previous
Next
And Changing Leaves by gardenfolk
Photo 3088

And Changing Leaves

And all the lives we ever lived
and all the lives to be
are full of trees
and changing leaves.
… Virginia Woolf
2nd November 2025 2nd Nov 25

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
846% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Caterina
Beautiful flowers
November 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact