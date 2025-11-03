Previous
An Endless Dream by gardenfolk
Photo 3088

An Endless Dream

The sky is
an endless dream.
… Ralph Waldo Emerson

I took this tonight from the backyard. The sky was so vibrant. No edit, no changes.
3rd November 2025 3rd Nov 25

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Nicely vibrant. Nature is amazing
November 5th, 2025  
