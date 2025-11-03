Sign up
Photo 3088
An Endless Dream
The sky is
an endless dream.
… Ralph Waldo Emerson
I took this tonight from the backyard. The sky was so vibrant. No edit, no changes.
3rd November 2025
3rd Nov 25
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
sky
sunset
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Nicely vibrant. Nature is amazing
November 5th, 2025
