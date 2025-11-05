Previous
When It Is Raining by gardenfolk
Photo 3091

When It Is Raining

For after all,
the best thing one can do
when it is raining
is to let it rain.
… Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

Not the best photo but I caught 22 finches and 1 mourning dove feeding in the rain.

At the beginning of November, the lesser finches are “going to town” at the feeder. My prediction is that the finches alone will go through 40 pounds of sunflower fine chips by the end of the month! I will fill up those two cylinder feeders and they are empty in two days. Plus, I add extra sunflower fine chips on top of the baffle.
5th November 2025

Tunia McClure
I like the additions -- the bike and picket fence.
November 5th, 2025  
