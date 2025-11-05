When It Is Raining

For after all,

the best thing one can do

when it is raining

is to let it rain.

… Henry Wadsworth Longfellow



Not the best photo but I caught 22 finches and 1 mourning dove feeding in the rain.



At the beginning of November, the lesser finches are “going to town” at the feeder. My prediction is that the finches alone will go through 40 pounds of sunflower fine chips by the end of the month! I will fill up those two cylinder feeders and they are empty in two days. Plus, I add extra sunflower fine chips on top of the baffle.