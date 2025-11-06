Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3092
Is Like Mist and Fog
One should see
that all appearence
is like mist and fog.
…Milarepa
We took a day trip on Sunday…heading towards the Bay Area. There was some fog on the bridge.
6th November 2025
6th Nov 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
3092
photos
174
followers
79
following
847% complete
View this month »
3085
3086
3087
3088
3089
3090
3091
3092
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro Max
Taken
2nd November 2025 9:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge
,
bay-area
Wylie
ace
Lovely atmospheric capture. Sydney has a bridge that looks like this, the ANZAC bridge. They don't get much fog though!
November 7th, 2025
CC Folk
ace
@pusspup
I need to find the name of this bridge. It reminded me of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Florida. It might be the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/San_Mateo%E2%80%93Hayward_Bridge
November 7th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/San_Mateo%E2%80%93Hayward_Bridge