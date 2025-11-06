Previous
Is Like Mist and Fog by gardenfolk
Is Like Mist and Fog

One should see
that all appearence
is like mist and fog.
…Milarepa

We took a day trip on Sunday…heading towards the Bay Area. There was some fog on the bridge.
6th November 2025 6th Nov 25

Wylie ace
Lovely atmospheric capture. Sydney has a bridge that looks like this, the ANZAC bridge. They don't get much fog though!
November 7th, 2025  
CC Folk ace
@pusspup I need to find the name of this bridge. It reminded me of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Florida. It might be the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/San_Mateo%E2%80%93Hayward_Bridge
November 7th, 2025  
