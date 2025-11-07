Previous
When Every Leaf is a Flower by gardenfolk
When Every Leaf is a Flower

Autumn is the second spring
when every leaf is a flower.
…Albert Camus
CC Folk

@gardenfolk
Beverley ace
Soo beautiful….
November 9th, 2025  
