Photo 3094
Don’t Throw Shade
Don’t throw shade,
shed light.
…Author Unknown
Katniss was checking out the front porch after we had the deck and stairs rebuilt with Trex. She was staying in the shade since the sun was hot.
8th November 2025
8th Nov 25
1
0
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
squirrel
,
window
,
door
,
chair
,
shadow
,
cat
,
porch
,
rug
,
trex
,
katniss
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Wise Katniss! With all that fur, you don't want to overheat!
November 10th, 2025
