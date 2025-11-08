Previous
Don’t Throw Shade by gardenfolk
Photo 3094

Don’t Throw Shade

Don’t throw shade,
shed light.
…Author Unknown

Katniss was checking out the front porch after we had the deck and stairs rebuilt with Trex. She was staying in the shade since the sun was hot.
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Wise Katniss! With all that fur, you don't want to overheat!
November 10th, 2025  
