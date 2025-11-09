Previous
The Leaves Hold Their Own Precious Stories

The autumn leaf reminds me
of my own faded memories.
The leaves hold their own precious stories,
finding a new place to settle
and continue to exist.
…Susan L Marshall

These are a variety of leaves, at the patio door, from our magnolia tree and neighboring maple tree.
9th November 2025

