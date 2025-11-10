Previous
Next
We All Change Colors by gardenfolk
Photo 3096

We All Change Colors

We all change colors
and lose our leaves,
then we bloom again.
…Maria Lago
10th November 2025 10th Nov 25

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
848% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact