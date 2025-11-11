Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3097
Veterans Day
Honor to the soldier
and sailor everywhere
who bravely bears
his country’s cause.
… Abraham Lincoln
Service doesn’t end when duty does.
To all who have worn the uniform and to the families who support them, thank you.
https://flagladyusa.com/blogs/blog/the-history-of-veteran-s-day-honoring-those-who-served
11th November 2025
11th Nov 25
4
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
3097
photos
175
followers
79
following
848% complete
View this month »
3090
3091
3092
3093
3094
3095
3096
3097
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
12th November 2020 1:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
veterans-day
,
november-11
Babs
ace
What a powerful image fav
November 11th, 2025
julia
ace
Wow.. very powerful.. Great symmetry..
November 11th, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
A lovely horizontal white blur to keep all these flags together! fav
November 11th, 2025
Sue Cooper
ace
A wonderful image. Fav,
November 11th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close