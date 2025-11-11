Previous
Veterans Day by gardenfolk
Photo 3097

Veterans Day

Honor to the soldier
and sailor everywhere
who bravely bears
his country’s cause.
… Abraham Lincoln

Service doesn’t end when duty does.
To all who have worn the uniform and to the families who support them, thank you.

https://flagladyusa.com/blogs/blog/the-history-of-veteran-s-day-honoring-those-who-served
11th November 2025 11th Nov 25

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
848% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
What a powerful image fav
November 11th, 2025  
julia ace
Wow.. very powerful.. Great symmetry..
November 11th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
A lovely horizontal white blur to keep all these flags together! fav
November 11th, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
A wonderful image. Fav,
November 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact