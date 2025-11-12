Sign up
Previous
Photo 3098
Rain is Coming
Tomorrow may rain
so I’ll follow the sun.
… Paul McCartney
It looks like we are going to have rain for several days. I will stay home and enjoy it with Katniss.
12th November 2025
12th Nov 25
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
sky
,
trees
,
clouds
