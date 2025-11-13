Previous
Forty Winks by gardenfolk
Photo 3099

Forty Winks

A day without a nap
is like a cupcake
without frosting.
…Terri Guillemets

It was the perfect day to take a nap, listen to the rain and watch a Hallmark movie.
13th November 2025 13th Nov 25

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
849% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

eDorre ace
what a cute pose
November 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact