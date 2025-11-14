Previous
Is Here and Now by gardenfolk
Photo 3100

Is Here and Now

The sun goes down,
the stars come out
and all that counts
is here and now.
…The Wanted

The perfect sunset for November.
14th November 2025 14th Nov 25

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Babs ace
Gorgeous sky and silhouettes
November 17th, 2025  
