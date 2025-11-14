Sign up
Photo 3100
Is Here and Now
The sun goes down,
the stars come out
and all that counts
is here and now.
…The Wanted
The perfect sunset for November.
14th November 2025
14th Nov 25
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
sky
,
sunset
,
trees
,
silhouette
Babs
ace
Gorgeous sky and silhouettes
November 17th, 2025
