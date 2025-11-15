I return to my front porch

I return to my front porchto find a place where theair smells sweeter andthe sun feels warmerthan at any other bendin life’s long road.…John SarrisWe had our front porch and stairs redone with Trex composite decking. It should last for years. There were some wood support boards replaced underneath, due to dry rot and now the porch is in great shape. I bought the outdoor rugs several years, waiting to use them.Trex composite decking is sustainably made in the USA from up to 95% recycled plastic film and reclaimed wood. It has wood aesthetics and comes in natural colors. Trex outperforms wood for hassle free outdoor living and comes with a 50 year warranty.We had our back balcony and stairs rebuilt in 2018 using Trex.