Previous
I Return to My Front Porch by gardenfolk
Photo 3101

I Return to My Front Porch

I return to my front porch
to find a place where the
air smells sweeter and
the sun feels warmer
than at any other bend
in life’s long road.
…John Sarris

We had our front porch and stairs redone with Trex composite decking. It should last for years. There were some wood support boards replaced underneath, due to dry rot and now the porch is in great shape. I bought the outdoor rugs several years, waiting to use them.

Trex composite decking is sustainably made in the USA from up to 95% recycled plastic film and reclaimed wood. It has wood aesthetics and comes in natural colors. Trex outperforms wood for hassle free outdoor living and comes with a 50 year warranty.

We had our back balcony and stairs rebuilt in 2018 using Trex.

https://www.trex.com/
15th November 2025 15th Nov 25

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
849% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact