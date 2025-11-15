I return to my front porch
to find a place where the
air smells sweeter and
the sun feels warmer
than at any other bend
in life’s long road.
…John Sarris
We had our front porch and stairs redone with Trex composite decking. It should last for years. There were some wood support boards replaced underneath, due to dry rot and now the porch is in great shape. I bought the outdoor rugs several years, waiting to use them.
Trex composite decking is sustainably made in the USA from up to 95% recycled plastic film and reclaimed wood. It has wood aesthetics and comes in natural colors. Trex outperforms wood for hassle free outdoor living and comes with a 50 year warranty.
We had our back balcony and stairs rebuilt in 2018 using Trex.