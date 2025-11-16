Sign up
Photo 3102
The Heart of Autumn
The heart of autumn
must have broken here
and poured its treasure
upon the leaves.
… Charlotte Bates
My favorite leaves fall from our Aristocrat Pear Tree. I just love all the vibrant colors.
16th November 2025
16th Nov 25
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Album
Camera
Taken
Tags
tree
,
leaves
,
colorful
,
pear
,
november
,
vibrant
Beverley
ace
Glorious colours & capture…beautiful words
November 17th, 2025
