The Heart of Autumn by gardenfolk
The heart of autumn
must have broken here
and poured its treasure
upon the leaves.
… Charlotte Bates

My favorite leaves fall from our Aristocrat Pear Tree. I just love all the vibrant colors.
Beverley ace
Glorious colours & capture…beautiful words
November 17th, 2025  
