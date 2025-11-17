I Miss You More

I miss you more

than a squirrel misses

its acorns and nuts.

…Anonymous



I have not seen my Stumpy squirrel since October 17. I am trying not to worry, but I don’t know where she could be. I look for her every day.



The last day I saw her in our yard, she was on a mission, eating, digging and hiding acorns feverishly. She had been visiting 2-3 times a day, taking in nuts, sunflower seeds and the acorns I gathered for her. Then it suddenly stopped.



Stumpy did disappeared one other time, but it was in the spring and she may have had babies. I don’t know about now. I see other gray and brown squirrels, but not her. I have also seen little foxes and heard an owl in the neighborhood.



I hope Stumpy is not gone permanently. I am not ready to say goodbye. We have had a bond for several years and I tear up when I think it might be over.



I will continue to keep looking for her and hope she returns.♥️