I Miss You More by gardenfolk
Photo 3103

I Miss You More

I miss you more
than a squirrel misses
its acorns and nuts.
…Anonymous

I have not seen my Stumpy squirrel since October 17. I am trying not to worry, but I don’t know where she could be. I look for her every day.

The last day I saw her in our yard, she was on a mission, eating, digging and hiding acorns feverishly. She had been visiting 2-3 times a day, taking in nuts, sunflower seeds and the acorns I gathered for her. Then it suddenly stopped.

Stumpy did disappeared one other time, but it was in the spring and she may have had babies. I don’t know about now. I see other gray and brown squirrels, but not her. I have also seen little foxes and heard an owl in the neighborhood.

I hope Stumpy is not gone permanently. I am not ready to say goodbye. We have had a bond for several years and I tear up when I think it might be over.

I will continue to keep looking for her and hope she returns.♥️
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely shot , - so sad when things happen out of our control , hope Stumpy is well , perhaps found pastures new !!!!!!
November 17th, 2025  
Janice ace
Cute photo. Sorry to hear Stumpy is missing, hope she returns soon!
November 17th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
November 17th, 2025  
