To Be Happy
To be happy
you must be
your own sunshine.
…C E Jerningham
My neighbor’s beautiful hibiscus plant.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hibiscus
https://www.bannerhealth.com/healthcareblog/teach-me/all-you-need-to-know-about-the-benefits-of-hibiscus
18th November 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
November 22nd, 2025
