The Once Red Leaf by gardenfolk
Photo 3106

The Once Red Leaf

The once red leaf
the last of its clan
that dances as often
as dance it can.
…Samuel Taylor Coleridge

These are still hanging from our pear tree.

https://www.google.com/search?q=how+does+an+aristocrat+pear+tree+differ+from+a+Bradford+pear+tree&ie=UTF-8&oe=UTF-8&hl=en-us&client=safari


https://udayton.edu/magazine/2023/03/callery-pear.php
20th November 2025 20th Nov 25

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Stunning reds, what a super shot
November 22nd, 2025  
