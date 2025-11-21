Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3105
The Once Red Leaf
The once red leaf
the last of its clan
that dances as often
as dance it can.
…Samuel Taylor Coleridge
These are still hanging from our pear tree.
https://www.google.com/search?q=how+does+an+aristocrat+pear+tree+differ+from+a+Bradford+pear+tree&ie=UTF-8&oe=UTF-8&hl=en-us&client=safari
https://udayton.edu/magazine/2023/03/callery-pear.php
21st November 2025
21st Nov 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
3105
photos
175
followers
79
following
850% complete
View this month »
3098
3099
3100
3101
3102
3103
3104
3105
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
leaves
,
november
,
aristocrat-pear
,
callery-pear
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Stunning reds, what a super shot
November 22nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close