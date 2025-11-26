Previous
Next
And Start Baking by gardenfolk
Photo 3112

And Start Baking

The best way to embrace
the chill of autumn
is to preheat the oven
and start baking.
…Anonymous
26th November 2025 26th Nov 25

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
853% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Great shot. Why not tag it BLD-44??
November 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact