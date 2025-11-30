Previous
We All Change Color by gardenfolk
We All Change Color

We all change colors
and lose our leaves.
Then we bloom again.
…Maria Lago
30th November 2025 30th Nov 25

@gardenfolk
John Falconer ace
Lovely shot.
November 29th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful before they all fall down !!
November 29th, 2025  
