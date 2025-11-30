Sign up
Previous
Photo 3116
We All Change Color
We all change colors
and lose our leaves.
Then we bloom again.
…Maria Lago
30th November 2025
30th Nov 25
2
0
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
3116
photos
175
followers
79
following
3109
3110
3111
3112
3113
3114
3115
3116
Tags
tree
,
leaves
,
picket-fence
,
crape-myrtle
John Falconer
ace
Lovely shot.
November 29th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful before they all fall down !!
November 29th, 2025
