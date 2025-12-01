Previous
Next
It’s Just My Favorite Time of Year by gardenfolk
Photo 3117

It’s Just My Favorite Time of Year

It’s just my favorite time of year.
The whole world changes color.
…Gilmore Girls
1st December 2025 1st Dec 25

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
854% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Beautiful
December 5th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Rich and lovely
December 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact