Previous
Next
Is Not This a True Autumn Day? by gardenfolk
Photo 3118

Is Not This a True Autumn Day?

Is not this a true autumn day?
Just the still melancholy
that I love that makes life
and nature harmonize.
…George Eliot

The bright sun turns the leaves to neon orange.
2nd December 2025 2nd Dec 25

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
854% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wylie ace
Brilliant colour!
December 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact