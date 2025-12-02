Sign up
Photo 3118
Is Not This a True Autumn Day?
Is not this a true autumn day?
Just the still melancholy
that I love that makes life
and nature harmonize.
…George Eliot
The bright sun turns the leaves to neon orange.
2nd December 2025
2nd Dec 25
1
0
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
3120
photos
175
followers
79
following
854% complete
View this month »
3113
3114
3115
3116
3117
3118
3119
3120
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro Max
Taken
1st December 2025 2:34pm
tree
,
leaves
,
maple
Wylie
ace
Brilliant colour!
December 5th, 2025
