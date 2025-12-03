Previous
Down is Always Up to Me by gardenfolk
Photo 3119

Down is Always Up to Me

But up is down
and don’t you see
Down is always up to me.
…excerpt from Ballad of the White-breasted Nuthatch
3rd December 2025 3rd Dec 25

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
Wylie ace
Great timing!
December 5th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Ha ha, brilliant
December 5th, 2025  
