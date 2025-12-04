Previous
Fond of its Own Perfection by gardenfolk
Photo 3120

Fond of its Own Perfection

Autumn lingered on as if
fond of its own perfection.
…Winston Graham

Last night, the wind scattered the maple leaves all over the lawn and in the bird bath.
4th December 2025 4th Dec 25

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
December 5th, 2025  
