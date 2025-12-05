Previous
Autumn Carries More Gold by gardenfolk
Photo 3120

Autumn Carries More Gold

Autumn carries more gold
in its pocket than
all the other seasons.
…Jim Bishop
5th December 2025 5th Dec 25

Thanks for taking the time to view my photos.
