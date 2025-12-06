Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3122
Change in the Fall
And now I know
why all the trees
change in the fall.
…Taylor Swift
We haven’t had much sun thus far this month. It has mostly been damp, foggy and cold. So when the sun came out, I caught the tree looking ablaze.
6th December 2025
6th Dec 25
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
3122
photos
175
followers
79
following
855% complete
View this month »
3115
3116
3117
3118
3119
3120
3121
3122
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
red
,
maple
gloria jones
ace
Gorgeous colors
December 9th, 2025
Diana
ace
Amazing capture and colour.
December 9th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
beautiful
December 9th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close