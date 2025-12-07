Previous
Change in the Fall by gardenfolk
Photo 3123

Change in the Fall

And now I know
why all the trees
change in the fall.
…Taylor Swift

We haven’t had much sun thus far this month. It has mostly been damp, foggy and cold. So when the sun came out, I caught the tree looking ablaze.
7th December 2025

gloria jones ace
Gorgeous colors
December 9th, 2025  
Diana ace
Amazing capture and colour.
December 9th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
beautiful
December 9th, 2025  
Babs ace
What a lovely bold colour
December 9th, 2025  
