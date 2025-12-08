Sign up
Previous
Photo 3124
Smiles of Nature
Colors are the
smiles of nature.
…Leigh Hunt
8th December 2025
8th Dec 25
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro Max
Taken
28th November 2025 12:57pm
Tags
japanese
,
fall
,
maple
