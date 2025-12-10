Previous
Stitching is My Meditation by gardenfolk
Stitching is My Meditation

The rhythm of the needle calms me.
It quiets my anxious mind,
steadies my emotions and
helps me feel grounded.
Stitching is my meditation.
…Poppy Monk

I used to do needlepoint in my 20’s and rediscovered it in 2022 when they gave out kits on a cruise from Italy to Turkey. They are fun to do. Time to start gifting.
10th December 2025 10th Dec 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Very nice indeed!
December 12th, 2025  
