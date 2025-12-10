Stitching is My Meditation

The rhythm of the needle calms me.

It quiets my anxious mind,

steadies my emotions and

helps me feel grounded.

Stitching is my meditation.

…Poppy Monk



I used to do needlepoint in my 20’s and rediscovered it in 2022 when they gave out kits on a cruise from Italy to Turkey. They are fun to do. Time to start gifting.