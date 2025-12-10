Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3126
Stitching is My Meditation
The rhythm of the needle calms me.
It quiets my anxious mind,
steadies my emotions and
helps me feel grounded.
Stitching is my meditation.
…Poppy Monk
I used to do needlepoint in my 20’s and rediscovered it in 2022 when they gave out kits on a cruise from Italy to Turkey. They are fun to do. Time to start gifting.
10th December 2025
10th Dec 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
3128
photos
175
followers
79
following
856% complete
View this month »
3121
3122
3123
3124
3125
3126
3127
3128
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro Max
Taken
25th November 2025 2:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
projects
,
needlepoint
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Very nice indeed!
December 12th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close