Photo 3127
Life is a Canvas
Life is a canvas,
painted with the colors
of our choices.
Make every brushstroke count.
…Author Unknown
11th December 2025
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro Max
Taken
7th December 2025 12:40pm
Tags
leaves
japanese
maple
