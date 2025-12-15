Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3131
With Christmas Magic
December lights up the dark
with Christmas magic
and holiday love.
…Author Unknown
This is the temporary ice skating rink in old town Folsom. A mother and child were enjoying the moment and having fun.
15th December 2025
15th Dec 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
3134
photos
174
followers
80
following
858% complete
View this month »
3127
3128
3129
3130
3131
3132
3133
3134
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro Max
Taken
14th December 2025 6:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
christmas
,
folsom
,
ice-skating
Babs
ace
What a beautiful tree
December 18th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close