Previous
Next
With Christmas Magic by gardenfolk
Photo 3131

With Christmas Magic

December lights up the dark
with Christmas magic
and holiday love.
…Author Unknown

This is the temporary ice skating rink in old town Folsom. A mother and child were enjoying the moment and having fun.
15th December 2025 15th Dec 25

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
858% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
What a beautiful tree
December 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact