Previous
Next
Means a Little Bit More by gardenfolk
Photo 3132

Means a Little Bit More

Maybe Christmas perhaps,
means a little bit more.
…Dr Seuss

We saw six or seven VW buses, VW Beatle and a VW Thing driving around and through old town Folsom. They were in a row and all lit up. This was one of them.
16th December 2025 16th Dec 25

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
858% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
It is illegal to drive with Christmas lights on your car here in Maine.
December 18th, 2025  
Babs ace
What a colourful V dub
December 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact