Photo 3132
Means a Little Bit More
Maybe Christmas perhaps,
means a little bit more.
…Dr Seuss
We saw six or seven VW buses, VW Beatle and a VW Thing driving around and through old town Folsom. They were in a row and all lit up. This was one of them.
16th December 2025
16th Dec 25
2
0
CC Folk
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
9
2
365
iPhone 16 Pro Max
14th December 2025 6:29pm
christmas
lights
vw-bus
Joan Robillard
It is illegal to drive with Christmas lights on your car here in Maine.
December 18th, 2025
Babs
What a colourful V dub
December 18th, 2025
