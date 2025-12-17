Previous
For It is in Giving by gardenfolk
Photo 3133

For It is in Giving

For it is in giving
that we receive.
…Francis of Assisi

The little lesser finches are a hungry bunch. They can through 20-40 pounds of sunflower fine chips per winter month.
17th December 2025 17th Dec 25

@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
Babs ace
What a popular restaurant for the birds
December 18th, 2025  
