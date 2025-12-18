Previous
You’re the Present by gardenfolk
You’re the Present

December,
you’re the present
beneath my Christmas tree.
…Neil Sedaka

Katniss likes to lay on my right hand and forearm. That way I cannot write, edit, needlepoint or do much other than to appreciate her. I don’t mind at all. She is sweet.
