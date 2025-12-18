Sign up
Previous
Photo 3134
You’re the Present
December,
you’re the present
beneath my Christmas tree.
…Neil Sedaka
Katniss likes to lay on my right hand and forearm. That way I cannot write, edit, needlepoint or do much other than to appreciate her. I don’t mind at all. She is sweet.
18th December 2025
18th Dec 25
0
1
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
3134
photos
174
followers
80
following
858% complete
3127
3128
3129
3130
3131
3132
3133
3134
Views
8
8
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Taken
11th December 2025 12:54am
Tags
sleepy
,
cat
,
arm
,
cozy
,
katniss
