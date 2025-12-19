Previous
For the Grand Finale by gardenfolk
Photo 3135

For the Grand Finale

In autumn
nature had been saving up
all year
for the grand finale.
…Lauren De Stefano

This line of trees looked pretty along the outside of the building. They are still holding onto their leaves.

19th December 2025 19th Dec 25

