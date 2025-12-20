Sign up
Photo 3136
That Makes Her So Important
It is the time
you have spent
on your rose
that makes her so important.
…Antoine De Saint Exupry
20th December 2025
20th Dec 25
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro Max
Taken
12th December 2025 3:56pm
Tags
rose-bud
