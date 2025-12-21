Sign up
Previous
Photo 3136
Happy Winter Solstice
I pray this winter,
be gentle and kind
a season of rest from
the wheel of the mind.
…John Geddes
The winter solstice falls on December 21 in the northern hemisphere, marking the shortest day and longest night of the year. It marks the official start of winter.
People have celebrated this astronomical event for thousands of years, honoring the cycles of nature and the promise of renewal.
We are having rainy days.
21st December 2025
21st Dec 25
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Tasty looking hot chocolate there!
December 22nd, 2025
