Happy Winter Solstice

I pray this winter,

be gentle and kind

a season of rest from

the wheel of the mind.

…John Geddes



The winter solstice falls on December 21 in the northern hemisphere, marking the shortest day and longest night of the year. It marks the official start of winter.



People have celebrated this astronomical event for thousands of years, honoring the cycles of nature and the promise of renewal.



We are having rainy days.

