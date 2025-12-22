Previous
Next
Here’s a Big Thank You by gardenfolk
Photo 3138

Here’s a Big Thank You

Not everyone will be
home for Christmas.
Here’s a big Thank You
and a Merry Christmas
to the troops.
…Author Unknown

Remember those that cannot be home for Christmas and are still in harms way.
22nd December 2025 22nd Dec 25

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
860% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact