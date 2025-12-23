Sign up
Previous
Photo 3138
O Christmas Tree
O Christmas tree
O Christmas tree
How lovely are thy branches
…a Christmas carol
This is the Christmas Tree at Carmichael Park.
The Christmas carol, O Christmas Tree has German origins. The carol started life as O Tannenbaum, and the modern version came from the pen of German composer and teacher, Ernst Anschutz.
It’s gentle, melody and heartfelt lyrics, celebrate the beauty of the evergreen tree as a timeless symbol of faith, hope and renewal.
23rd December 2025
23rd Dec 25
Tags
park
,
christmas-tree
