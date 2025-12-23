Previous
O Christmas Tree
Photo 3138

O Christmas Tree

O Christmas tree
O Christmas tree
How lovely are thy branches
…a Christmas carol

This is the Christmas Tree at Carmichael Park.

The Christmas carol, O Christmas Tree has German origins. The carol started life as O Tannenbaum, and the modern version came from the pen of German composer and teacher, Ernst Anschutz.

It’s gentle, melody and heartfelt lyrics, celebrate the beauty of the evergreen tree as a timeless symbol of faith, hope and renewal.
23rd December 2025

