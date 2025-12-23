O Christmas Tree

O Christmas tree

O Christmas tree

How lovely are thy branches

…a Christmas carol



This is the Christmas Tree at Carmichael Park.



The Christmas carol, O Christmas Tree has German origins. The carol started life as O Tannenbaum, and the modern version came from the pen of German composer and teacher, Ernst Anschutz.



It’s gentle, melody and heartfelt lyrics, celebrate the beauty of the evergreen tree as a timeless symbol of faith, hope and renewal.