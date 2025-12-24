Backward Turn Backward

Backward turn backward

O time in your flight

make me a child again

just for tonight.

…Elizabeth Akers Allen



Here is a photo of me and Santa in 1959 when I was five. I am sure I was giving him a long Christmas list, which included a real pony.



Carlyle Manaugh played Santa Claus in Pacific Palisades for more than 40 years.



It all started in 1943 when the rosy cheeked Manaugh first dawned a red suit and beard to play Santa for the Palisades Community United Methodist Church. He invested $400 in his first Santa outfit back in the 40’s. The jolly attire included a soft yak-hair beard handmade in Germany. He went through two more costumes over the years, all made of heavy red velvet and trimmed in white fur with a string of sleigh bells that he draped over his shoulder. He later grew his own white beard to play jolly old Saint Nick.



It wasn’t until 1977 that his identity was revealed when he was named Palisades Citizen of the Year for his service to the community. He is one more reason I’m grateful to have grown up in the Palisades in the 50’s and 60’s and didn’t leave until 1982.



