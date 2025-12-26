Sign up
Photo 3142
Bring On the Rain
Bring on the rain
and listen to the thunder.
…Anonymous
We had wild weather Christmas week with high winds, thunder, lightening and plenty of rain. These were the thunder clouds on Christmas. We also got a rainbow.
26th December 2025
26th Dec 25
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
3142
photos
174
followers
80
following
trees
clouds
