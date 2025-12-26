Previous
Bring On the Rain by gardenfolk
and listen to the thunder.
…Anonymous

We had wild weather Christmas week with high winds, thunder, lightening and plenty of rain. These were the thunder clouds on Christmas. We also got a rainbow.
gardenfolk
