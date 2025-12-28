Sign up
Photo 3144
Santa, Don’t Forget the Grinch
Santa, don’t forget the Grinch.
I know he’s mean and hairy and smelly
and his hands are cold and clammy
but I think he’s kinda sweet.
…Cindy Lou Who
This was painted on the windows of a restaurant for the holidays. We just watched the movie. My favorite is the newest animated version.
28th December 2025
28th Dec 25
1
1
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Heather
ace
What a fabulous painting! So festive, and even friendly looking! :-) Fav
December 28th, 2025
