Santa, Don’t Forget the Grinch by gardenfolk
Photo 3144

Santa, Don’t Forget the Grinch

Santa, don’t forget the Grinch.
I know he’s mean and hairy and smelly
and his hands are cold and clammy
but I think he’s kinda sweet.
…Cindy Lou Who

This was painted on the windows of a restaurant for the holidays. We just watched the movie. My favorite is the newest animated version.
28th December 2025 28th Dec 25

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Heather ace
What a fabulous painting! So festive, and even friendly looking! :-) Fav
December 28th, 2025  
