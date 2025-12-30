Sign up
Photo 3146
And Enjoy Every Idle Hour
Winter, a lingering season,
is a time to gather golden moments,
embark upon a sentimental journey,
and enjoy every idle hour.
…John Boswell
My pretty girl, Katniss.
30th December 2025
30th Dec 25
8
7
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Louise & Ken
What a beautiful Princess she is! She's a gem!
December 31st, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Awww...So sweet.
December 31st, 2025
eDorre
ace
I was just thinking of her. She is such a beauty. Hello Katniss
December 31st, 2025
Pam Knowler
ace
Such a beauty!
December 31st, 2025
Anne
ace
Beautiful girl. Happy New Year!
December 31st, 2025
Heather
ace
A beautiful photo of beautiful Katniss! I love her adoring eyes! Happy New Year, Cathee! Wishing you and your loved ones all good things! xo
December 31st, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
So lovely!
January 1st, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
January 1st, 2026
