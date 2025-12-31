Wishing All your Dreams Come True

To everyone who made me smile,

showed patients and kindness

this year…thank you.

Here’s a big hug from me to you

wishing all your dreams come true

in 2026.

…Anonymous



Today was my husband’s 70th birthday! We had a lovely dinner at an Italian restaurant.



Happy New Year’s Eve and have a Happy New Year’s Day tomorrow! I am wishing you all the best!



I am going to take some time away from 365 but I will hopefully be back. In fact, I paid for 2026. However, I have some home projects I want to spend more time working on as well as purge, donate and organize.



Thank you for following my project, your nice comments and words of encouragement. I have loved posting photographs. They remind me to look for beauty and to be grateful. I will also feel better when I get a new laptop that works so I can edit with more confidence.



I will also take time going back and filling in many missed days and months this year but I will temporarily make my project private as not to overwhelm everyone with photos.



Thank you again…I will miss you all and 365 after 10 fun years. Please take good care.

Hugs from me and Katniss❤️❤️❤️