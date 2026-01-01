Skies Are Blue

Somewhere over the rainbow

skies are blue

and the dreams that you dare to dream

really do come true.

…Wizard of Oz



OK…after I said I was going to take time away from 365, we got another rainbow on New Year’s Day! Had to post it.



We had one on Christmas Day too! What are the odds?



Sorry everyone got wet this year at the Rose Bowl Parade. It doesn’t happen often…only 10 times in 137 years.



Happy New Year!