Skies Are Blue by gardenfolk
Skies Are Blue

Somewhere over the rainbow
skies are blue
and the dreams that you dare to dream
really do come true.
…Wizard of Oz

OK…after I said I was going to take time away from 365, we got another rainbow on New Year’s Day! Had to post it.

We had one on Christmas Day too! What are the odds?

Sorry everyone got wet this year at the Rose Bowl Parade. It doesn’t happen often…only 10 times in 137 years.

Happy New Year!
