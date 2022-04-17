Sign up
74 / 365
Wind pump detail
Another one from out Norfolk holiday last year.
17th April 2022
17th Apr 22
Gareth
@gareth
If you're thinking about following me, please read this first. I'll only be doing my project when I visit my parents about once a month or...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ330
Taken
10th September 2021 8:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
outside
,
norfolk
,
outdoors
,
building
,
wheel
,
shape
,
mono
,
wheels
,
monochrome
,
historic
,
horsey
