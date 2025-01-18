Sign up
Previous
78 / 365
Misty & moody
I stayed with Mum and Dad at Christmas. The weather wasn't very good but we did manage to go to the gardens at Cliveden. This was taken there. When I processed the photo I thought it looked good in black and white.
18th January 2025
18th Jan 25
Gareth
If you're thinking about following me, please read this first. I'll only be doing my project when I visit my parents about once a month or...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ330
Taken
29th December 2024 2:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
nature
,
black and white
,
outside
,
lights
,
trees
,
outdoors
,
people
,
garden
,
path
,
mist
,
mono
,
monochrome
